Editor: The Emperor has no clothes! America is not a racist nation! For a nanosecond, this country was in complete agreement on the irresponsible, tragic death of George Floyd.
Then, on cue, the bat signal was sent to Marxist groups funded, in part, by another George-George Soros. Black Lives Matter is one of these. It is not a fuzzy, warm 501(c)3 non-profit. It is a Marxist trained global organization (co-founder Patrisse Cullors’ words-not mine) that portends to “disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure.” (from their website).
I find it fascinating that these groups call the border wall, voter ID, and ICE racist. Yet,the first 3 things their Seattle subgroup (CHAZ/CHOP) did was 1. build a wall, 2. assign armed agents, and 3. check IDs at the entrance. Hypocrisy, anyone?
Nikita Khrushchev’s 1950s prediction is playing out. You know, the one where he said he didn’t have to invade the USA; that WE would destroy ourselves from within, and WE would be the ones to hoist the red flag of Communism.
The Marxists have been indoctrinating academia, main stream news, the lemmings in Hollywood, and the Democratic Party for years. Now they have sports icons like Drew Brees kowtowing to them. Once they insert the “1619 Project,” red flags will be ordered. These Marxists want to fundamentally transform America from Capitalism to Communism.
The first thing a regime change change does is to remove the history of the prior regime. (Oops — there goes another statue!)
America is a sick nation right now (in more ways that one).
My prescription to get healthy again is:
1. Conduct a massive search for the spine the Republicans have lost.
2. Collect all real history books (before they are burned) and read them.
3. Wash it all down with a 6-pack of Jesus.
Stephen Sinkey
Lake Havasu City
