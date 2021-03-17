Hmmmm
Editor: Hey, Joe, so you’re the new President. In your inaugural address you said you would bring us all together and unify the country. Hey, who’s not on board with that, right?
But wait- you supported an unconstitutional impeachment of a U.S. citizen who no longer holds office. Hmmm.
Well, at least you gave me a $24 monthly increase on my Social Security check — pretty cool!
But wait — it all got sucked up at a single fill-up at the gas pump! Hmmm, I wonder why gas prices spiked so high all of a sudden.
Well at least you promised us all a $2,000 stimulus check. But wait- that quickly became $1,400 because after you were elected you said the $600 the last president gave us was part of the $2,000. Hmmm.
Well, at least we all got the $1,400. But wait — no we didn’t!
Well, I’m still going to post what a great guy you are on Facebook.
But wait- their fact checkers just canceled my account. They said I was spreading disinformation!
Stephen Sinkey
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.