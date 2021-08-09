Editor: Covid sucks, and if the vaccine is right for you, then by all means take it.
That being said, I have a few choice words for the POTUS and his staff. Quit blaming the American people and conservative governors for any Covid spread. You lost the right to scold us when, on day 1 of your presidency, you stopped securing the border. You stopped the wall, and opened the floodgates for unvetted and untested illegals from all over the world to enter our once sovereign country; over 1.3 million this year alone as of July 31. Not only do you have virus spread on your watch, you’re also keeping the cartels in business by pushing drugs, firearms, and trafficking humans into the United States.
It’s past time to bring those responsible for creating this pandemic to justice. As information continues to leak out, it appears that the orange man was correct. The origin is the virology lab in Wuhan. It further appears Dr. Fauci might be involved with the funding for the gain-of-function research that produced the pandemic. We need answers-not cover-ups.
One final gripe to POTUS and the media - quit trying to scare and threaten the public into submission for a vaccine token to participate in society, and to fit your political narrative. In addition to new cases and deaths, start reporting death rates and the millions of us who have survived the virus, and as a result, have natures’ natural antibodies in our system.
Stephen Sinkey
Lake Havasu City
