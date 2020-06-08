What a march!
Editor: On June 6th, a historical march took place.
This march brought us all together.
This march was for justice.
This march was attended by many Americans and people worldwide.
This march was for freedom, which isn’t free.
This march had bravery, courage, and honor.
This march was for all lives.
This march was 76 years ago on the beaches of Normandy.
Stephen Sinkey
Lake Havasu City
