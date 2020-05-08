Editor: We have had our 60 day free trial of socialism. (Well, actually not so free.) It has been quite the learning experience.
I learned that Saul Alinsky’s famous quote “Never let a crisis go to waste” was quickly implemented by many of those in “power” positions.
I learned that we were given “Newspeak” terms to use, such as “essential job”, “essential surgery”, “new normal”, and “social distancing”.
I learned that “essential jobs” don’t include many that keep people and families financially secure, or the U.S. House of Representatives.
I learned that “essential surgeries” don’t include joint replacements or some cancer treatments, but do include abortions.
I learned that we are surveilled by drones and helicopters.
I learned that even when “social distancing” and remaining in vehicles, church services aren’t allowed in parking lots.
I learned that some criminals are released from jail early due to the China virus, but personal protection isn’t allowed because gun shops aren’t “essential”.
I learned that we are kept in a state of fear, as we are told the numbers of new cases and deaths, but aren’t told the numbers of those who have survived.
I learned that the non-mandated guidelines given to us don’t pertain to those who enforce them.
I learned that the federal government can vote $3 trillion in a non-roll call vote, but can’t disburse it effectively.
I learned that for the first time in it’s history, the World Health Organization has a non-physician running it. He is from Ethiopia, which has become a colony of China.
Most of all, I learned that the American people are smart, creative, resilient, and responsible (always a few exceptions). Government’s job is to protect our rights- not eliminate them. The real power lies with us. We need to start using it.
Stephen Sinkey
Lake Havasu City
Really Stephen? That's what you learned? I learned that a great many people are living
paycheck to paycheck because of stagnated wages. I learned that millions of hard working families were on bread lines quickly because they have never been able to put together any savings. I learned that many people were in a panic because they did not have any health insurance because without a National Healthcare Plan, like Canada, Israel, and England have, they could not afford healthcare for themselves or their families. I learned that the political party, the ones locals love to hate, wanted to come to the rescue of citizens quickly, while the other party was more concerned with whether or not (preferable not was their position) corporations would be held accountable for how they would actually use the money they received to protect their employees. I learned that thanks to cronyism, the bulk of the money (Paycheck Protection Program) to help the business community went to large, very financially secure companies, while the smaller companies, gyms, restaurants, etc., did not receive a dime to help them stay afloat or their employees. I learned that while our doctors and nurses literally risked their lives to keep us safe, we could not even provide them the masks and gowns they needed because we don't manufacturer anything here anymore. It's more important to make big profits from exploiting offshore cheap labor, then to be able to respond to a national emergency. Needless to say only 10% of Americans are seriously invested in the stock market, while 42% of Americans don't have $400 in case of am emergency. So much for basing that "Great Economy" we're supposed to all be enjoying on the stock market. I learned that many people, encouraged by the President you likely support, could not have enough empathy for their fellow Americans to even wear a mask... or to understand that the Governors of many states, who were already under enough stress, had to deal with the "Freedom" activist dressed in MAGA hats and carrying automatic weapons. In fact, a security guard who was just doing his job to keep people safe, was shot to death by some "Freedom Loving Patriot" and now his eight children no longer have a father. But the two biggest things I learned... is that the leaders and many of their followers, of a particular political persuasion, find money and the economy are worth more than the lives of our own citizens, their neighbors, and fellow Americans. The other was that leadership at the very top?...Does Matter... and that we should never ever again, elect an incompetent President to lead this country. Remember... "It's a hoax" or referencing disinfectants... “And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?" Almost forgot... I also learned that our local newspaper loves to publish letters to the editor from...again... from those of a particular political persuasion, who even with all that's going on... a time to come together, a time for empathy, can't stop, even just for now, with their useless remarks about guns, abortion, and, socialism. Or how, despite that at this moment, over 78,000 Americans are dead, still continue to complain about the inconvenience this Pandemic has caused to their personal "Freedom". It saddens me that we will likely waste the lessons from this horrible crisis and correct nothing for the future. It's amazing Stephen... how two people can live through the same crisis and have a totally different take... isn't it?
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Amen!
Dave, good job! [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
You might want to look up the resume for the guy over the world health org, its pretty impressive. Guessing you will find it much more impressive than an MD would normally have.
