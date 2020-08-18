Editor: Nicole Cohen said it in a school board meeting and there was much gasping and pearl clutching. Righteous indignation ensued. We need to define casualty first: one who is injured or killed in an accident: There were no casualties in the traffic accident. any person, group, thing, etc., that is harmed or destroyed as a result of some act or event: Their house was a casualty of the fire, a serious accident, especially one involving bodily injury or death.
Nobody wants our kids to get sick. Nobody wants to see anyone die of this virus. But at what cost do we keep our schools closed? We can save the debate about the effectiveness of virtual learning for a later time. The fact is, keeping schools closed — in person, classroom learning — causes a cavalcade of problems.
Parents must stay home from work to keep kids on task. It does not matter if you are an employee, a business owner, or someone already working from home; this will cause disruptions and economic hardships. For too many students, the classroom is their safe space. Keeping them locked up at home puts them at risk for abuse and mental health issues. Kids need social interaction.
Of course there are risks in opening the schools. There are risks in everything we do in life. Every time you get in your car, you risk being injured or dying in a car accident. We continue to drive. We have accepted the risk. The nearly 39,000 killed and three million injured in 2019 are acceptable casualties. 250,000 die every year due to “medical mistakes.” We still go to the doctor.
By asking the questions, what are acceptable casualties for opening our schools, Cohen was only asking where do we draw the line. Do we continue to let this virus with a 99.96% survivability rate destroy our economy, and our mental health? Or do we get on with life? I choose the latter.
Steve Ahrens
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Once again I will ask - What is your acceptable number of dead children?
