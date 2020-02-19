Editor: The decision by the Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board to hire a new superintendent from outside the district is disappointing, to say the least. They made this decision despite public comments that both internal candidates are highly qualified to lead. By this decision, the board has demonstrated they do not believe the organization has a strong enough culture to develop someone from inside with the capabilities to lead the organization.
The temptation to go outside is very alluring, I understand. Get a fresh set of eyes at the helm to bring new ideas and chart new courses, is the theory. The problem with bringing in someone from the outside is — they do not even know where the maps are, let alone how to drive the boat. Pardon the nautical references.
When someone is brought in from outside to lead an organization, it takes time to learn the structures and personalities. It takes time to learn the policies and, in this case, state law. This is time wasted. An in-house candidate could have hit the ground running. Now, the district will be in a honeymoon phase where employees, parents, teachers, the board, and the taxpayers try to figure each other out. Again, time wasted.
I have been and will continue to be a strong supporter of LHUSD and its governing board. In this case, the board got it wrong and acted contrary to the wishes of the community. By their actions, they demonstrated a belief they are smarter than the rest of us. Politics as usual, I guess. I wish the new superintendent well, just as I wish the District, as a whole, well. Maybe next time, the board will actually listen to the community they represent? One can hope.
Steve Ahrens
Lake Havasu City
