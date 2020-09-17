Editor: The choice for president of the United States is much more than a contest between two candidates. Joe Biden and Donald Trump are on the ballot in 2020, except the choice is not between two men, but vastly different ideologies.
Liberals desire government control over everything affecting your life. Conservatives believe individuals should be allowed as much freedom as possible to control his or her future. Liberal policies have been on display for many years in states like California, Oregon, Washington, New Jersey and New York. Conservative states include Wyoming, Utah, Idaho, Arizona and South Dakota. In America we allow states to make most of the rules we live by. Instead of listening to biased messaging from both sides, including media personalities, sports, and entertainment celebrities, look at what policies each side has implemented. If you believe the way they do it in California or New York is the correct approach, then vote for Biden. If you think Wyoming or South Dakota better mirror your views, vote for Trump.
Both men are flawed, so unless God himself is on the ballot, you will have a president who has and will make mistakes. Your selection has never been more important and the choices more different. Your choice will steer this great nation going forward. Please choose wisely; our futures depend upon it.
Steve Ames
Lake Havasu City
