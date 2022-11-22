Editor: I think Jim Rosensweet’s letter on Nov. 18 hit it out of the park. It has been ages since Arizona had two Democrat Senators and a Democrat governor serving at the same time; it actually happened in the 1950s. I believe they can work with the GOP. As far as Kari Lake is concerned, I’m thinking of past governors such as Symington and Mecha — both embarrassed our state. She accomplished the very same outcome without even being elected. In the past I would envision politicians in smoke-filled rooms maybe sipping whiskey and hammering out issues and coming to an agreement of some sort. Even Barry Goldwater, Arizona’s most famous politician, came around to be a more enlightened person. I wish the hate and yelling were over. Wishful thinking on my part, I’m afraid.
Steve Bourne
