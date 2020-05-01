Editor: I have held back long enough on some issues in this town. Orchids & Onions are humorous to read for the many trivial matters that seem important to some of us. But it really gets in my craw all the “do-gooders” actions, from policing recycled trash to reporting violations that truly are hurtful to well meaning persons. Keep your do-goodness to yourselves. I have read and heard of the over zealous local law enforcement that seem to be seriously lacking in people skills. There have been some tragic events in the past. It seems to me that some level headed intervention would have resulted in a better outcome for the situation at Blondzee’s. My heart goes out to the owners. What a travesty!
Steve Bourne
Lake Havasu City
