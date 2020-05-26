Editor: As a citizen and a taxpayer of Lake Havasu City, I am confused. I just read in the News-Herald where the city hired an assistance to the city manager for a “catch-all role” to take care of a whole list of duties that, I thought, was the job of a city manager. I also thought the city manager was a “catch-all role” of the mayor.
Well it now seems to me we have three people doing the same job. The city manager stated similar cities in the region commonly have multiple staff members with a similar job description. So does our federal government. Sounds kind of swampy to me. I wonder if we really need a mayor and a city manager and an assistant to all do the same job. Just thinkin’.
Steve Curry
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.