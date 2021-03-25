Editor: As I write, I just spent an entire day trying to check on my service from our local internet provider. I went to the office and 10 guys were already lined up to get in. So I decided to check out the hours on the door. Well they are open from 9 to 5. That’s great, but closed from 12:30 to 2 p.m. with a big poster on the door. So I went back about 3 p.m. and there were only five people waiting so I waited just to ask a question about my service. When I got in I asked about my service only to be told to go on line that the one individual helping me was new and didn’t know the sytems, the other that had experience was leaving, and another new employee would be taking over in two weeks. So I asked, “so no one here that can help anyone, both new and the only experienced one leaving?” Yes, that is the case. So I was given the number to call and told good luck. Now, that’s service.
I’m really glad I wasn’t one of the other guys with equipment or major issues being discussed in the parking lot. I thought we were going to have an incident. So, if you think you are going to get what the mayor said we would get, don’t hold your breath. I think the local service people are great. They do the best they can. Like the old saying, no bad employees, just bad management. So now it’s “please hold,” we are eager to help you, and set on hold for at least for an hour.
Steve Gissendanner
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.