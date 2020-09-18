Editor: The front page of Today’s News-Herald on Friday, Sep 11, fully displays the hypocrisy of our local and state government! The first article states our mayor says he will consult the council in the future before any edict to further extend the Oct 15 masking; this is followed by an article promoting Restaurant Week encouraging customers to support our local businesses (which masking requirements discourage), followed by an article encouraging communist tactics by the Arizona health department to have residents turn in non-complying establishments so they can pull their business/liquor/etc. licenses!
Meanwhile, the CDC is touting a full opening of our country since the exercise of responsible citizenship — social distancing, masking if you feel like it, and self quarantine if you feel ill — which are the actions of a free country – seems to be working! All this hypocrisy on one page — wake up sheeple —we do not need dictators at the city and state level! Drop the masking immediately, reopen all businesses and let people be responsible citizens!
Steve Lovas
Lake Havasu City
