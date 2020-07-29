Editor: With all the emphasis on daily statistics of covid-19 life, death and new infections, etc., it seems to me that the other figure that should be reported are the number of survivals/got over it. Further, to provide a yardstick to measure the effects of this virus against all other maladies that the county health department tracks, such as flu, suicides, venereal disease, measles, mumps, chicken pox, natural causes, etc., a daily report on each of these would provide a way for the populace to understand the severity/non-severity of the “pandemic” we are fed a daily dose of!
Time to put the children back in school and open businesses so people can earn a living and get on with their lives!
Steve Lovas
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.