Editor: As a follow up to Mr. Turner’s outstanding letter regarding the virtual island that has been created with the continued development in the Foothills, the time for investment in this city’s infrastructure and emergency services is far overdue. I too watched the recent Planning and Zoning Commission meeting regarding the latest adjustment to the island master plan that had been previously approved, and couldn’t help but wonder when the reinvestment required to meet the needs of the citizens starts. One does not need a crystal ball to see the impact short-sighted development has had, and more importantly, will continue to have on the safety and quality of life for local residents.
The original plans that were used to promote the foothills included a temporary fire station, limited commercial locations, and a major thoroughfare in the form of a bypass on the eastern perimeter. That’s what we bought into…In the five years since, we lost the bypass, and the temporary fire station, in the name of progress and “improvement” of the plan.
