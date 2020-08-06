Editor: I’m getting really tired of all the griping, whimpering and complaining from the mask nazis.
Useless though they are, please feel free to wear a mask if you wish, but don’t require me to do the same. They’re marginally effective at best and can do harm to the wearer’s health.
Who would want to breathe the same air over and over again? We didn’t go to these extremes for prior flus and bugs. Why now? Because government wants and needs more and more control over our lives, that’s why. Too many of us are buying into it.
What’s the worst-case scenario? You might get the virus (with or without mask usage), some will then become physically ill from the virus (but most won’t even know they have it), some of those who become ill will end up in the hospital (but most won’t) and some of those hospitalized will die (very few.) Seems just like any other communicable disease to me.
I’m not willing to wear a mask indefinitely while living my life in fear of a disease that has only a minuscule chance of doing any real harm to me.
I’m a senior, slightly overweight and have some health issues that, according to the powers-that-be, put me into the higher risk group. Even so, I want to live my life to the fullest in what I always thought (prior to this covid insanity) was a free country where citizens have inalienable rights to the pursuit of happiness.
This seems to be less and less so as time goes on. Very sad.
Steve Petrangelo
Lake Havasu City
