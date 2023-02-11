Twitter and Facebook acted correctly in restoring Donald Trump’s right to use their platforms. He has not done so yet, mainly because he has contractual obligations to employ Truth Social, the third-rate outlet he created after his exile. But both Twitter and Facebook have been critical weapons in his political arsenal, and they should be available to him again as he seeks another term in the White House.

Trump is a congenital liar and egomaniacal demagogue who tried to subvert the last election and could well try to steal the next one. But even liars and demagogues have rights. The answer is not to silence him. It is to debate him. Challenge him. Expose him. Show him up. Hold him accountable. Take him apart.

