Editor: The most encouraging news regarding the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic was announced recently by Pfizer Pharmaceuticals. A partial uncovering of results from the company’s large-scale vaccine clinical trial suggests that the vaccine has greater than 90% efficacy with no significant safety issues. These results exceed the most optimistic expectations of experts. There is now good reason to believe that the coronavirus can be controlled and perhaps even be eradicated through vaccination.
The most discouraging news regarding the coronavirus I’ve read recently, other than this country appears to be entering its most deadly wave of the disease, is that only 30% to 40% of the adult population intends to become vaccinated.
The FDA and the pharmaceutical companies developing coronavirus vaccines have successfully resisted political pressure to make vaccines available to the public before all safety studies have been completed. Assuming the completed analyses of Pfizer’s large-scale clinical trial confirm that its vaccine is efficacious and safe, there will be no defensible medical or scientific reason for not being vaccinated.
Barring the discovery of a game-changing therapeutic for the virus, the only safe and ethical path forward to beating this pandemic will be through vaccination of a large proportion (estimated at 70%) of the population.
Vaccines have brought numerous viral diseases under control and even eradicated the polio and small pox viruses. The coronavirus vaccine will almost certainly be capable of bringing COVID-19 under control and may even be able to eradicate the virus. But the vaccine will only achieve its potential if sufficient numbers of people are vaccinated. Let’s not blow it..
Steve Roczniak,
Ph.D., biochemistry
Prescott
