Editor: I would like to know where our mayor and council members were the 14th and 21st of November around 4 to 6 p.m.? They were not at the corner of Mesquite and Civic Center, you know in front of the hospital, supporting the hundreds of employees facing loss of job for not taking the “jab”! ... So I wonder, if the mayor and council are not supporting the people, who are they supporting? Why are corporate fascists (please look up the definition of fascism) O’s making personal medical decisions for their employees? This is illegal! People behind these heinous and criminal acts need to be held accountable. There is an election next August to replace the mayor and three council members with constitutionalists.
Ya’ll are on notice, you’re gonna be replaced!
And lastly, is this a coincidence? I find it a bit suspicious that the mayor lifted his illegal “emergency declaration” just before HRMC gave their employees the “Jab or walk” news, on Veterans Day of all days. The decisions made by the two largest employers in LHC is clearly not in the best interest of the people and most likely are illegal and certainly unconstitutional! As my friend Sarah says, “The gig is up”.
Steven A. Thomas
United States Army veteran
Lake Havasu City
(3) comments
Joe has it all figured out.
simple - No he does not. But unlike the former, twice-impeached, lying, POS who lied through his teeth abbot everything, President Biden knows he does not have all the answers and defers to both science and medicine to combat the situation.
Not a problem. HRMC has decided that public health is not as important as giving in to a bunch of whiny fools.
United States Marine Veteran
