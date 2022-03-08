Editor: A couple of weeks ago I gave my book “The Real Constitution” to the News-Herald newspaper. The book encourages us to argue from the constitutional foundation, where we have a proper basis for our political measurements, instead of the left/right nebulous system that the Democrats use so well to their advantage. I believe that it has not been read, because this morning I read Mr. Macke’s opinion on “Who is the real Paul Gosar?”
In his criticism of Paul Gosar, Mr. Macke sings that a meeting Paul Gosar attended was held by a“white nationalist and far-right political conference.” “Far-Right?” This positioning only works when the author claims that the Constitution is right wing as well, a tortured political geometry that is going to eventually die as more and more people become educated about our constitutional foundation. The term “white nationalist” is never supported by anything other than hear-say rhetoric, a common tactic of the Democrats. Oh, but they love using it.
For what it is worth, I am not familiar with Paul Gosar or his politics. I strive for a constitutional foundation of political debate.
To establish credibility, Mr. Macke closes by referring to the Declaration of Independence. Oh, cool! But the politics shown by Mr. Macke may be based on a government that has strayed from the Constitution, I’m not sure. If we seek to criticize any of our politicians, let us base our criticism from the Constitution, the foundation of all law, which every member of Congress swears to preserve, protect and defend. In that Constitution, in Article IV, Section 4, it the only guarantee, which includes, among other things, that the Federal Government shall “protect the States from invasion.” Article 2 demands the President take care that the laws be faithfully executed. Have I missed the editorials on this failure? Have I missed the articles of impeachment that should be issued? No. Is it because those are far right-wing?
If we work from the Constitution we have a solid foundation, something that Democrats abhor. Once that is established and understood, our arguments and our nation will change for the better.
Steven Maikoski
Lake Havasu City
