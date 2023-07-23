Steven Roberts

Is Ron DeSantis defeated? Not yet. But he is clearly depleted and increasingly desperate.

It’s still six months before real voters cast actual votes in the Iowa caucuses. But right now, Republicans are conducting what is called the “invisible primary,” and success in that contest can be measured by three metrics — polls, money and staff. On all counts, the Florida governor is trailing badly. As Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin bluntly concludes: “DeSantis now has the aura of a loser, a failed candidate.”

