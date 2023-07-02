One year ago, the Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs case took away abortion rights and profoundly altered the political landscape. Even Donald Trump admits that ruling hurt Republicans in last fall’s elections, and it could have an even bigger impact next year.

More than any other issue, abortion crystalizes the Democratic argument that Republicans are “extremists,” dangerously out of touch with mainstream voters, especially women. At the same time, it shifts attention away from Joe Biden’s advanced age and physical condition.

