For every action in politics there is a reaction, and here is proof: The Dobbs decision last June, repealing a national right to abortion, was a devastating blow to women personally, but a huge benefit to Democrats politically.

As President Biden formally announced his bid for a second term, his campaign slogan could be boiled down to four words: Fear Trump; favor Joe. And one of Biden’s best arguments — the single most tangible example of the stakes involved — is the Dobbs opinion, joined by three justices his predecessor appointed to the Supreme Court.

