Should Donald Trump’s future be decided by judges and juries? Or by voters?

That’s the larger question hovering over the spectacle that unfolded in a Manhattan courtroom, as Trump was arraigned on 34 felony charges stemming from his cover-up of a tawdry fling with an adult movie star, Stormy Daniels.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(1) comment

Roger Pries

Even though Trump has his flaws he is no where near the criminal that Biden is. The swamp is full of people who have proved to be dirty and under handed. One thing that the swamp created for itself is to have a special fund to pay off sexual harassment claims agaisnt our government officials using our tax payer money. Talk about hypocrites. This country has been torn apart by people in our government pitting one side agaisnt the other. Sadly we all pay for their actions and we all will suffer. This was once a great country that other nations looked up to but now we have shown them that we are no better then 3rd. world dictatorships with our future that is looking bleak.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.