Chris Sununu, the popular Republican governor of New Hampshire, says Donald Trump “cannot mathematically win in November” of next year. Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor now running for the Republican nomination, uses three words to describe Trump: “Loser, loser, loser.”

They make a good case. In his two previous runs for the White House, Trump failed to attract even 47% of the vote, let alone a majority. His core supporters remain intensely loyal, but there are not enough of them to decide the election.

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

Mr. Roberts is right, do the conservatives who are rabid supporters of Trump want a winner in 2024, or the self satisfaction of supporting Trump who loses? For me I want to win the 2024 Presidential election and end the idiocy and foolishness of our current situation. [thumbup][wink][smile] Deaton

Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

[thumbup][thumbup]

