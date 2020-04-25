Editor: The Chinese virus is bad enough. What scares me more are the herds of little Mussolinis it has created in various state governments and local law enforcement agencies. Oh, and let’s not forget the mayors of Los Angeles and New York City, with their “snitches get rewards” policies.
Please, can we just fight this thing without ratting out our neighbors or ripping up our Constitution?
Steven Sinkey
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
You can only imagine what would've happened had Biden been at the wheel.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.