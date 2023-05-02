Editor: I just read the article about Mohave County considering changing the fee structure they charge rural fire districts, published in Today’s News-Herald on May 2.
I look forward to a follow-up article detailing the services the county provides to the rural fire districts and how much they will be charged.
An inclusion of how the districts are now funded, their estimated annual income and expenses along with their current needs. A bonus would be their staffing levels. Volunteerism across the country is on the decline in all spectrums of our society.
Arizona’s Prop. 310, which would have provided a source of funding via a 10th of a percent sales tax increase was defeated in the last election by a slim majority. Rural fire districts are notoriously underfunded and overlooked by most of the populace. It is only when you are in desperate need of medical or property protection that you dial 911 and assume someone will show up to meet your needs.
Imagine living in a city like Lake Havasu City if the fire department was made up of mostly volunteers equipped with outdated equipment. Or if the police departments were volunteers.
Think you’d have a good, effective and timely response when you needed it?
If you think of the time and effort expended by the volunteers who take time away from their families and jobs to ensure they have the training required, that the vehicles and equipment they need are maintained in good operational condition, you get some idea of what it takes to provide the emergency services we expect whether we live in a rural area or travel through their area of operations.
It’s sad to realize that our collective community would operate on a reactionary rather than a proactive approach to public safety. Please support your local volunteers.
