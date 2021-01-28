Editor: I have always considered myself a conservative and by that expected the government to do the things that only they can do and letting me be able to do the things I can do to better for myself and others.
Conservatives expect the government to raise revenue needed to do its job and spend it wisely and borrow only in a crisis. Some how Republicans began to stray from that goal in the 1970s and ‘80s. By that I mean that they decided that they could cut taxes, finance it with deficit spending and reduce interest rates to keep debt refinancing under control.
The consequences of this policy is inflation that erodes savings and a dependence on the stock market to provide for future income in retirement. At one time deficit spending was only used in times of dire need like war and recessions and not to overheat the economy. Now spending ourselves out of a resulting overheating is recession adding to the problem. As the years passed, more radical elements began to see one party or another as their savior. By radical, I simply mean that they did not care who was in power as long as their single cause was met. Patriots do not menace the government and its people. Patriots put their lives ahead of what is best for the nation. Patriots respect the lives of others and listen to other views. Patriots put other people’s safety ahead of so called constitution rights.
I do not see this as criticism of the of one party or group over the other, all I am asking is everyone give Biden a chance to calm the waters, drag us out of the morass of the epidemic and get people back to work safely. Judge him by the next four years and everyone has another chance to have a free and fair election to decide the next four years.
Jim Steward
Lake Havasu City
Very well said, Jim. Sadly Republicans are determined to block everything president Biden - our president elected by the American people - wants to do to give us all hope and improve the lives of each of us. This only proves Republicans are indeed conservative/fascist domestic terrorist who do hate the American people and amazingly the intellectually stunted follow them..
