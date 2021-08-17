Editor: The America we see every day will not be there tomorrow. Freedom will not ring true for all of its citizens. There is a movement afoot that wants to eliminate America’s history. One fact is true, “if we do not learn from history we are doomed to repeat it.” There’s is a minority in this country that wants to dominate our lives. The far left wants to create a society that contains government dominance over what we do and say.
The key word stated above is “minority” I always believed that the majority of Americans wanted a representative democracy. But I do not see or hear the revolt of the majority pushing back on the left’s agenda.
Conservatives cannot sit back and think this will fade away and life will return to normal. We need to resist the cancel culture movement and the teaching of critical race theory. We have every right to free speech as much as the left does. We cannot allow them to drown us out. They are using fear and intimidation to silence the majority. George Soros is funding their movement, we need someone to step up and support our cause. We need to make sure the representatives that we elected to Congress hear our voices of discontent. If they want to continue their status then they better hear us. We do not need RINOs (Republicans In Name Only), but true conservatives. The time in NOW for us to be heard. Pressure your representatives by mail, phone and next year in the voting booth, to assure us that they are doing what we want. If they want to reap the benefits of the Washington life style they cannot forget their constituents.
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
stewie - [thumbdown] More of the usual right-wing "sky is falling" nonsense. [spam][thumbdown]
