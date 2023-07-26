Editor: If we were a tree in the forest surrounded by other trees we would be the tallest and strongest.
This tree protects the smaller tree that surrounds it and has many branches and thousands of leaves. There is a problem a disease is entering the roots of this big tree.
If this disease enters the trunk the tree will die, fall and rot into the soil. Once the tree rots and it could affect the smaller trees and upset the balance in the forest. There is a solution that can save the tree, but it must be applied as soon as possible. The people that will help save the tree will be conservatives, who loves the strength and majesty of this tree.
This tree is America and the disease can be called socialism, totalitarianism or communism. The conservatives in Congress must act to save the nation NOW.
The conservative must use facts to show the people the truth. The President and his administration lie and want to destroy our republic.
Let your fellow Americans see the BS the government is spreading. The President has been reduced to a puppet, it is unknown who is pulling the strings. Who ever is pulling the strings needs to be exposed. We need to save America and save the country from destruction. The time is NOW, if we wait it will be too late.
Calling you a racist is a way for you to back off. Your actions will be more effective than any word they call you. Call your representative, hold rallies and make your voices heard that America is NOT for sale. Freedom is not free it requires strong action.
The silent majority needs to wake up. Let them know, this is our country and no one will.
