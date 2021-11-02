Editor: We are in the fight for America. Leftists have turned our freedoms into burning ash. They are more forceful now than ever before. I can blame the representatives in Washington, but it is not as simple as that. We the people have taken our freedoms for granted. We saw what was happening and probably thought that it was not going to amount to anything. Or that it would blow away like a fashion fad. We did not stand up against the slow moving creep of socialism being brought by leftists like Sanders, Cortez, Omar and all of the squad members.
American values deserve the defense and respect that true patriots fought to preserve for this country. We cannot allow a minority of loud foul mouthed liberals destroy what we have built over 200 years. We must resist the urge to be complacent. America freedom is at stake. There is hope that maybe the American people are fighting back. The sound of the revolt, will be the result of the Virginia election. If Glen Youngkin is elected Virginia’s Governor, then we will start to return to America’s freedom. It started with parents demanding school boards listen to their frustrations concerning what was being taught to their children. They would not back down and wanted answers. This is what America is all about. Freedom to speak our minds.
We need to demonstrate that same American backbone with our elected officials. We need to march to Washington and demand that the insanity being legislated stop. We elected these people to defend our American values, not espouse hate speech. Let’s take a stand. We need to affect change. Vote for candidates, any party affiliation, that will preserve American ideals. Eliminate America’s left wing.
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
