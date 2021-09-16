Editor: The President and the liberals have created another division amongst our population. In addition to black verses white, now it is fax verses unvaxed.
The mandate that the President has espouses from his throne, needs to be analyzed. There are many exceptions to the mandate that need to addressed before you mandate getting the Covid vaccine.
People have gotten Covid and recovered. According to the national numbers 41.1 million cases and 660 deaths were recorded. Therefore, approximately 40 million people in the US have recovered from the virus and now have a natural immunity. According to virologists the immunity is better than the vaccine. So why would these 40 million people get the shot?
What about people with certain conditions that prevent them from getting the shot?
Has there been tests performed that show the vaccine augments the natural immunity or does it do harm to the recipient. Has the FDA or any other agency tested the vaccine on natural immune patients. Has the FDA or any other agency tested the effects of the vaccine to determine if complications will appear in certain groups of patients.
There appears to be more questions than answers as to the vaccine. To espouse a mandate that all citizens get vaccinated is stupid. All you have done is pit the vaccinated against the unvaccinated. Just like the you want to divide the country into black and white citizens.
The President has mandated vaccines for all citizens, but what about the illegal immigrants and all of the Afghans that are entering the country without any mandate.
In addition, cities are now requiring proof of vaccination to dine out at a restaurant. How do you prove you had the virus and recovered and have the natural immunity. What documents do you have to provide?
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
