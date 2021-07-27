Editor: I am very upset with Americans who disgrace the American flag. The flag has represented the American people for centuries. The flag represents purity, sacrifice and independence of our nation. There are those today that are embarrassed by what it represents. They turn their backs or kneel when the colors are presented
As an American I can say that there are a lot of graves in Arlington Cemetery that would disagree with your embarrassment I would say that when the planes struck the Twin Towers in 2001 that all Americans knew what the flag stood for. You have the right to speak your mind, but you also have to listen to mine.
You have the right to choose what country you want to call home. If you do not like what is required of you when the flag is present then find a flag of another country that will suit your demands.
I hope that you can express your feelings in your new country without repercussions. Do not try to change my country to suit yourself, America belongs to all of its citizens.
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
stewie - [thumbdown]Showing disdain for our flag is one of the great things protected in our nation. Perhaps you need to get the hell out![thumbdown]
