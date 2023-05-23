Editor: I just read a very upsetting statistic. Only 18% of the current eight graders are proficient in American history. A majority of these students are going into high school without knowledge of how this country was formed. They have no idea how a representative republic operates. This is exactly what the Democrats want to happen. They will be told how to vote. They will become the sheep and the Democrats will be the sheep herders. Do you want this to happen? The parents need to take control and have their children read about the development of our Nation. We cannot trust the education system, in its current structure, to provide the needed basics of American History. We need some of the senior citizens to volunteer as tutors to tell the younger generation what happened in the 19th and 20th centuries. Some younger adults would benefit in this additional information. Also, there are some interesting facts that I learned that will astonish you. The Soviet Union was helped in 1928 by Chase bank that sold Bolshevik bonds in the USA, in order to make a little more profit. To take this a step further, The Soviet government was given US treasury funds by the federal reserve board through the Federal Reserve Banks. There were other transactions that took place under former President Lyndon Johnson. He pushed for reducing export control to aid the Soviet economy in 1966. I thought that the Soviet Union was our advisory, supplying arms to the Viet Cong, who killed 50,000 American soldiers. This is an example of how the Government works without us knowing the details. We need to elect educated representatives to control spending of our money. Education is needed now for this country to survive in the future. No more sheep.
Stuart Flamm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.