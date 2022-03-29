Editor: I am a father and a grandfather and I want this land, the land of the free and the brave to be intact for the next generation and beyond. Currently, this hope, is off the rails. We need to assess why and make some course correction to assure this country’s future. Russia is a military adversary, but China is the financial adversary. Our future is in foreign hands. A short history lesson. Over the past decades China has been buying US debt in the form of treasury notes and bills. They have accumulated over $1 trillion of our debt. China is an export nation, thus they buy the US debt to keep their exports prices low. The economic issues are too complicated to explain in this editorial. China utilizes cheap labor to manufacture products they export in US dollars but pay in Yen for labor costs, which is cheaper thus making money on labor, in addition to the interest payments they receive on the notes they own.
We got into this mess decades ago when we started to outsource our manufacturing to foreign countries, so big business could make more money. Labor costs were too high in the US.
President Trump created incentives to bring back manufacturing to the US. He started with the oil industry. We became energy independent and a net exporter of energy. Lower energy costs translated to lower product costs for goods manufactured in the US. A shift occurred in strengthening the US economy when President Biden revoked Trump’s energy policies.
Now we have rising gas prices and it contributes to higher product prices. The bottom line is that we need to bring back manufacturing. We ALL pay higher prices, regardless of your politics, we need labels “Made in the USA”.
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
