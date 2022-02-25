Editor: I read the letter by John Wensing on Feb 3rd. He wrote some interesting assessments of former President Trump.
I am curious to know why he dislikes the former President so much. Trump has a different personality than most, but as a President he delivered on his promises to the country.
Wensing says he is a traitor, but what facts does yhe have to make this accusation. If he is alluding to the Jan 6th incident, then he needs to do more research and provide the facts that he directed the supporters to storm the capitol.
He chastised Trump for being over weight and wearing ill fitting clothes. Is he judging the person based on his appearance? Then it appears to be that he is the same type of person who would separate people based upon their looks. He also assumes that his appearance dictates how he conducts his business.
This illustrates a very shallow opinion of people.
I am a supporter of a President that puts America and its people first. I am a supporter of a person who enhances the lives of all Americans.
Yes, I am a conservative, who cares about our country, its people and its future. The fact that I am a conservative does not mean that I affiliate with any one political party. I will vote for any person based on their accomplishments and their ability to improve our country.
President Trump made promises to the public during his campaign and almost accomplished all of them during his four year term.
We should judge people based on their character and the facts we gather on their accomplishments.
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
