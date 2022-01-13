Editor: I want the Republicans to audit the funds that the Democrats dolled out for Covid relief, as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. The bill, passed in January 2021, was supposed to do many things to mitigate covid. His goal is to safely open schools K-12 in the first 100 days. It gave $1,400 per person Providing direct housing and nutritional assistance. I guess this was a good thing at the time. But this money was also given to prisoners in federal jails. We are now having to sue these prisoners to get the money to pay reparations to the affected plaintiffs. How many of these funds were incorrectly sent to prisoners? How much money will it take to get these funds to correct recipients.
In October 2021 we lacked the testing capabilities and shortage of supplies like basic PPE equipment to basic front line doctors and nurses.
I think American should request an audit of these funds to ensure their proper distribution.
The government allocates monies to programs, made up of our tax dollars, but we the people never see the where the money actually went. It is time we get an accounting, so that politicians don’t garner some of these funds and direct them to their supporters. Lets stop excess spending by our Government.
The time has come for the silent majority to start requesting accountability of our government. Lets stop putting representatives in government so that they become millionaires.
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
