Editor: When I watch the news these days, I always hears how the individuals speaking out against the United States. The specific occurrence happened at a college commencement address given by a Muslim Palestinian. The person denigrated the US. The country that allowed this person to migrate to and provide them a quality education.
The first amendment allows for this person to speak its beliefs. But I would ask, if things are so bad in the US, then why hasn’t this person moved to a country where they would be more accepted. In my opinion this rhetoric is by a small faction within the left wing of our society.
It is strange that they speak the loudest and attract the the most attention. They also have their muscle, Antifa, if rhetoric is not enough. I wonder why the silent majority doesn’t speak louder and put forth support for the fundamentals of our great nation.
I have been called a Fascist. I consider this as a badge of honor, because I speak out against the Left’s rhetoric. Being called names cannot stop me, even if they try to cancel me, it will not stop my voice. The nation is divided by small voices. It is time to speak against these voices and put forth the positive aspects of our country. The Republicans and the silent majority needs to speak up loudly and drown out the small voices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.