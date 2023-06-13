Editor: When I watch the news these days, I always hears how the individuals speaking out against the United States. The specific occurrence happened at a college commencement address given by a Muslim Palestinian. The person denigrated the US. The country that allowed this person to migrate to and provide them a quality education.

The first amendment allows for this person to speak its beliefs. But I would ask, if things are so bad in the US, then why hasn’t this person moved to a country where they would be more accepted. In my opinion this rhetoric is by a small faction within the left wing of our society.

