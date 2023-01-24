Editor: The scandal concerning classified document possession by Joe Biden is being compared to the situation concerning former President Trump. The process of reclaiming the documents were different in these two cases. But this is not the whole picture of the Biden situation.

Lets look at all of the conditions surrounding the Biden Classified document issue. As a result of all the searches by the FBI and Biden’s lawyers documents were found at the Biden residence (in the garage) and at the Penn Biden center. Further searches should be performed of all of the President’s properties including the White House.

