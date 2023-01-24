Editor: The scandal concerning classified document possession by Joe Biden is being compared to the situation concerning former President Trump. The process of reclaiming the documents were different in these two cases. But this is not the whole picture of the Biden situation.
Lets look at all of the conditions surrounding the Biden Classified document issue. As a result of all the searches by the FBI and Biden’s lawyers documents were found at the Biden residence (in the garage) and at the Penn Biden center. Further searches should be performed of all of the President’s properties including the White House.
There is an aspect of this situation that has not been mentioned by the press. Hunter Biden’s alleged involvement with Ukraine and China. He also was a drug addict that could have been compromised by an agent of a foreign government during one of his drug episodes. Depending on the content of the documents and the information needed by some of these foreign governments it could be possible that his father’s lack of security could have been used against the USA.
We do not know the full extent of the documents missing. The investigators should look to see if there is a link to China or Ukraine. We deserve the whole picture, but the reality is that we will not be told the truth based on past actions. We may find out years from now. But the damage will have been done. Knowing all the facts is something that is not shared with the public. In certain situations that is understandable, but there maybe facts that implicate individuals that should be shared. Knowing all the facts could provide information changing peoples minds. Contact your congressional representatives and request the facts. We have a right to know.
