Editor: I am listening to the President talking in Kearny, New Jersey. If you listen to his speech, you will hear him confirm that his time as a congressman and as vice president was inconsequential. He said that education was failing in the US.
This happened while he and Obama were in the White House for eight years.
Why didn’t they do something about it then. He said that any country that out educates us will out compete us.
So I guess that teaching critical race theory instead of the basics of math and science is going to get us to the top.
Joe, you need to examine what you say, because your actions do not follow your rhetoric.
He also stated that trickle down economics does not work for the last 15 years.
The thing you and your buddy, Barack, were in the White House for eight of those 15 years. So why didn’t you do anything then? Again you talk a good game but you do nothing to advance this economy. You only know how to create chasms in our society. Your spending bill will push this country into a recession if inflation continues on its current pace.
He said that his plan will give back money to middle class families, he did not mention that the cost of living, do to his actions, will eat away at these cost of living gains.
Joe, you obviously didn’t read the 1,700-page infrastructure bill. This bill contains more programs that do not pertain to our infrastructure.
There are more social programs than infrastructure projects. Give the people a true infrastructure bill without all the pork.
We the people need to look at Uncle Joes actions and not his rhetoric. He is destroying America. Everyone needs wake up.
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
