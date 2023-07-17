Editor: I was reading Mr. Miles letter to the editor on July 7th and have a few comments. The federal government does not earn anything. The federal, state and local governments collect monies from its citizens through taxes and then allocates the monies to the various governmental funds. In the past when all three governmental branches were in power they passed laws that were socialist in nature, but were not supposed to be permanent. Examples: The depression and welfare. Socialism is governmental control of all aspects of our lives. They control its citizens by controlling through its monetary system. Socialists control all forms of media and the financial systems. They have mechanisms which provide them information on our daily activities. They control the narrative and put down anyone who disagrees, such as Russia, China or Cuba. Socialist governments are controlled by a group of elites or one dictator.
We have a representative republic form of government. Elections provide the ability for us to choose our political party’s candidate. However, elections can appear to be fair and equal but certain measures can sway it to one side. Giving voting rights to illegal immigrants could add millions of votes to the party that gave them the path to enter our country. The Democratic Progressive party wants to control the government as a one party state, even though the citizens vote for the candidate of their choice. It would be nice to have a third party in our democracy. But our two party system has been dominant for decades.
