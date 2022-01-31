Editor: I am watching Fox Nation, a subscription service that’s not all of you may have. There is a panel discussion series developed by Pete Hegseth that deals a with “The MisEducation of America”. I would like to provide a synopsis of the discussion, relative to education in our schools today. I want to be clear that it may not be happening in your child school currently, but it is happening across the country. So, you may encounter it in the future.
I want to start this narrative by restating a quote my father always said to me. He was one of seven children who that came to this country from Europe. He did not have a lot of money and he had to leave public school to provide for his family. He became a father late in life and he knew he wanted his son to have a better life than he had endured. He told me to get an education that would lead to a better life for me and my children.
I went on to college and grad school and I fulfilled his wish. My life has been the best that I could imagine and I passed that on to my children.
The discussion series on Fox talks about what is happening today in our school systems in America. The progressive leftists have hijacked schools and are indoctrinating our children and grandchildren instead of teaching the basics of traditional education.
We as parents and grandparents must stand up and be loudly heard. We must get involved in what teachers are doing in the classroom. Just like in Louden County, Virginia we must stand up and demand better, and eliminate Critical Race Theory from education. We need to be heard not just seen.
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
