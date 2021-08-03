Editor: I do not understand what CRT is trying to prove. The supporters of this theory have not presented facts supporting their claims. Everything they are saying are supposition. If they say it often enough I guess we should believe it is true.
I assume that they want to create classes of white skinned and all other skin colors people.
They are also claiming that all white people are racist.
How can they make such a blanket statement?
Have they taken a survey of white people to determine this statement.
Have they presented any evidence that there is rampant discrimination in this country. Rampant discrimination should be at a level greater than 25%
Sure you could find bad apples in any group, but they are the exception not the rule. There are even bad apples in the black community. So much so that they are killing other blacks across the country and not a word is said about these atrocities. Clean your own house before you want to clean ours.
If all white peoples are racist then how can any one other than a non-white person be part of the CRT movement. Then you would have racists teaching CRT to other racists. How can you control the narrative of racists?
For all of the people that want to destroy this democracy, maybe we should find a place where you can feel in control.
There are plenty of countries that have group atmospheres, Russia, Venezuela and Cuba. Maybe you would be able to fit in better with their population.
You will not destroy this country based on the assumptions that you have presented. You DO NOT deserve the rights that have been granted to you by the documents that you say are racist based
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
(5) comments
stewie - [thumbdown][spam]Ignoring the facts of the history of our nation leads to morons electing fools like the twice-impeached lying POS we got rid of. [thumbdown]
BigBob, Why is that every time you comment on a letter. You promote how Trump lives in your head. Possibly the only moron is you.
gal - [thumbdown]I always mention the twice-impeached, lying, crook because he has not gone away. He still travels around spewing his lies that lead to the deaths of stupid people - which may be a good thing - in other words a way to clean our gene pool of stupid people. It's people like you who insist on defending the fool who are truly the morons. [spam][offtopic][ban][thumbdown]
BigBob, Good Lord, sounds like you have just, exactly, described yourself.
You know, BigBob, forget your political persuasion, you just a nasty human being, with an incredibly nasty attitude toward his fellow man/woman.
