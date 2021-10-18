Editor: Citizens supporting Democrats should ask themselves, who is my representative in Congress. Are they really addressing the issues that exist in your neighborhood. Is the homeless issue, people living on the streets, being addressed? Are the people living in tents and make shift abodes being treated fairly by the Democrats. You have to ask yourself, why are my representatives are not living in my neighborhoods. You also have to ask yourself “why are they so rich?” They have not had a real job before entering Congress. Did they make the money on deals that could have improved your neighborhoods. Why do Democratic representatives live in houses with walls around them, in prestigious neighborhoods? Why do they need security and yet they want to defund the police in your neighborhoods? Democrats say that America is a racist nation. If that was the case why are there so many black people entering the USA. Where are these illegal immigrants living? Are they bused to the communities near your Democrat representative? Will the immigrants be treated better than the the homeless in your city? Where will the money come from which provides welfare and housing for these immigrants? Could this immigrant money have gone to improve your neighborhoods. Should the money, they are giving to these immigrants, have gone to improve your lives?
Last year when the rioting and looting occurred, where did it take place? I think it was in the downtown areas. The rioters and looters were supported by the democrats and George Soros. The stores that were burned serviced your community. Did the Democrats help these merchants rebuild? The looters stole merchandise that you would have bought. These merchants lost money that affects you in higher prices for greater security.
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
