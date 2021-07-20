Editor: There is a haze and smell that we have seen and felt before. The olfactory felling of war is present in the air.
The progressives have drawn the line in the sand and want to destroy America.
They have been brainwashing all that will listen that America is a racist country.
There are no facts to support their claims, they are using false truths to spread their rhetoric One race, white, is the oppressors and all others are the oppressed. They have brainwashed some of the oppressor class to their belief system.
In the progressives’ minds there is only one way and it is to destroy America.
By creating discord between white and all other skin tones
This needs to stop immediately. All Americans who believe freedom is under attack need to rise up. This is not something that will go away, is not a fad, it is not going to fizzle out on its own.
It is a real threat and all freedom loving Americans need to step forward.
This does not have to be a physical battle with injuries and death We need to speak out at what ever venues are available.
Show the progressives that they will not destroy our American dream.
All men and women were born with inalienable rights that no one person can take from us.
You ask, “How can we fight back?” Let your voices be heard at work, at school board meetings, at town council meetings and any place you can express your displeasure.
We cannot be silent or the consequences will be the loss of a future for our children.
This is a philosophical war that needs to start or there will be a physical war in our future Do not think that the person next to you will do the same?
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
