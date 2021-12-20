Editor: I am reading a Book by Pete Hegseth. There is one action, education, he suggests that we need to do immediately. Educate young children, teenagers and young adults. The school systems, both public and private (elementary, high school and college), are teaching our children Critical Race Theory. They need to teach math and American social studies. These teachers are creating divisions based on skin color and teaching socialist values. Parents in Louden County, Virginia publicized the issue by calling out the school board members for the CRT programs that they taught their children. Teach our children, by discussing the questionable school issues and provide facts associated with the topic. Our children must be taught that there are two sides to issues and they should request the issues be debated.
We need to teach our children to not always follow the crowd. Children of leftist parents may call conservative kids names, when disagreements arise. We need to teach them to be strong and know that the name calling cannot hurt them.
Parents need to know their options when sending their children to school. Charter and private schools should be investigated. If you cannot afford any of these options then consider creating a study group with other conservative parents in your neighborhood. Home schooling is another option. We need to get involved in our children’s education. Our children need to know that the success of the USA is based on a capitalist economy. They need to be shown capitalism creates innovation and opportunities that expand our economy and advancements to improve their lives.
If we do nothing then we can expect our children be indoctrinated into a socialist society. Then a socialist government will dominate their lives and hinder all aspects of their lives. Education, Education, Education should be our mantra.
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
