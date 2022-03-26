Editor: The blame game is alive and well. Biden has said that the pandemic and now the war in Ukraine are the causes for higher gasoline prices. Why is the leader of the free world blaming everything that is happening at the moment for out of control gasoline pricing? He reversed every action that President Trump enacted to make our country energy independent. This was the platform he ran on, but he was acting irrationally.
A smarter President would have said that the US has to wean itself off of fossil fuel to another non polluting form of energy. We need to formulate a plan that would take this country off of fossil fuels. This plan would be accomplished over a fixed number of years. During this time we could develop the infrastructure and manufacture vehicles that utilized this form of energy. During this time we would still use gasoline for the automobiles that are owned by mostly all of the US population. I am sure this process would be acceptable to a majority of Americans.
The Democrats were so blinded by the fact that President Trump made the USA energy independent that they had to reverse this accomplishment. The positive aspects of a transition plan would be lower gas prices during this period of time, which would have reduced the possibility of inflation. Another positive aspect would be that auto manufacturers would be able to produce a vehicle that would run on this energy and affordably priced, so that middle and lower classes could buy these cars. Why haven’t Democrats or Republicans proposed this plan to the country?
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
