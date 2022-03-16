Editor: Just because Jen Psaki says something does not mean it is fact. There is a misunderstanding being spread around by the press secretary that oil companies have all the capacity to pump crude. She has said “it is the fault of the oil companies and the Ukraine war for the higher gas prices”. Psaki says that there are 9,000 leases(permits) that are not being used by the oil companies. This is a half truth. Having oil leases does not mean that crude oil can be extracted immediately and added to gas production. Having oil leases only gives the holder the right to drill on the land leased. The holder of the lease then must then obtain funding to drill on the land. President Biden had made it harder for a leasee to obtain funding from banks. In addition not all leases will produce crude oil, some turn out to be dry holes. So saying that the oil companies have all these leases and they can increase production is a false statement.
Stopping the keystone pipeline added to the increase of gas and natural gas prices. The pipeline would not produce any product but would safely transport crude from Canada to to the United States. It would have been better than asking Venezuela, Iran or Saudi Arabia to sell us crude oil.
Jen Psaki does not tell the truth and spreads either half truths or lies to support the Democratic platform. It would be nice to know if she actually believes what she has to say. What we need is the truth not political rhetoric, but that is not going to happen. Americans need to do their own research to get the truth.
Stuart Flamm
Lake Havasu City
