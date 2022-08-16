Editor: There is a lot of rhetoric about Trump supporters being violent right wingers. There was a letter to the editor on Aug. 16 that our country would become a fascist country if Trump won the 2024 election.

This person did not present any facts to back up his/her statement. If you listen to fake news I could understand your bias. These news stations do not report the facts they assume and present innuendo leading you away from the facts. I have listened to these fake news stations to determine for myself if they are presenting false information. After this test I was assured that they were not stating facts and they wanted you to believe that their reporting was correct.

0
0
0
0
1

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.