Editor: There is a lot of rhetoric about Trump supporters being violent right wingers. There was a letter to the editor on Aug. 16 that our country would become a fascist country if Trump won the 2024 election.
This person did not present any facts to back up his/her statement. If you listen to fake news I could understand your bias. These news stations do not report the facts they assume and present innuendo leading you away from the facts. I have listened to these fake news stations to determine for myself if they are presenting false information. After this test I was assured that they were not stating facts and they wanted you to believe that their reporting was correct.
There is also one glaring fact concerning these fake news stations, they never interview the proponents of the opposing view. There is never any discussion on these fake news stations between conservatives and liberals. It is always one sided.
The person submitting the letter on Aug 16th, should investigate the facts before jumping to conclusions.
This individual compared the country being led by former President Trump to Nazi Germany. This is a very outrageous assumption. During his previous administration the USA had the best economy and we were energy independent. When Joe Biden took this position everything went to hell. Biden could not stand that his predecessor had created a robust economy and he would destroy what Trump built.
The current administration did not prosecute the rioters that burned businesses and injured countless innocent victims in 2020. Just the opposite occurred, they were bailed out by Kamala. Thus a they must condone violence like in Europe during the Second World War. The fact that the FBI has not arrested Hunter is very unsettling. There are numerous facts supporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.