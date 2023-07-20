Editor: This country has to address the influence that China has amassed in America.
Over the past decade the Chinese have purchased 1.2 billion acres of farm land in the US. Our children and adults are using TikTok, a Chinese software app, that is spying on our citizens. The border is open to allow Chinese sympathizers to infiltrate our population.
We, the public and the Congress are not doing anything to stop or diminish these actions. The lowering of the standards, in education and in professional standards, in our country is part of the Chinese agenda to make us less superior.
We the people, Republicans, Democrats and Independents, need to start moving this country back to the standards that made us the most idolized free country in the world.
Let’s vote for Senators, Representatives and Presidents that value the free life and American standards that our forefathers fought for.
The Chinese onslaught on our American freedoms needs to be stopped and reverse our future. Education is the bedrock on which our future is built.
Parents need to start demanding better standards in our schools.
School boards should be comprised of parents and educators. The teachers unions should have less of a voice in the education system.
High school courses need to include all math, all science and social studies classes preparing students for a successful future. Knowledge is more powerful than any weapon and it is creates the foundation for future entrepreneurs and political leaders.
I do not care what political party you are affiliated with, we all need to support our children’s futures.
